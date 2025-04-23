Family Killed In Crash Will Be Laid To Rest Together

Services for Florinda Antonia Tineo, 50, her daughter Gabriela Johailiz Difo, 17, and her sister Jeannette Tineo, 48, will be held Friday, April 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 626 Willard Ave., with burial at West Meadow Cemetery.

Maritza Smith, 56, of New Britain also died in the crash.

A GoFundMe created by Josephine Nieves had raised more than $18,000 as of press time to help the family through an unimaginable tragedy.

Born in Queens, Gabriela had just moved to Newington this past fall, her obituary says. She was a senior at Newington High School, weeks away from graduation, and hoped to pursue a career in forensic science, her obit reads. She was described as “the life of the party, the friend who could make you laugh until your sides hurt.”

Gabriela is survived by her father, her siblings — Joseph, Grace, Stephanie, Genesis, and Melvin Difo — and many extended family members and cousins.

Jeannette was born in Brooklyn and raised between New York and the Dominican Republic, later settling in Newington in 2021, her obituary reads.

She was the beloved partner of Carlos Jose Garcia Rodriguez and described as “the heart and soul of her family.” Her obituary said she never missed one of her son’s basketball games and was always “cheering the loudest from the sidelines.”

“She had a gift for bringing people together… during moments of quiet prayer,” her obituary said.

She is survived by her partner, children, grandchildren, siblings, and an extended circle of nieces, nephews, and friends. “Her journey to heaven was not alone, as she arrived with her adored sister and niece.”

Florinda was born in Yamasá, Dominican Republic, and moved to New York in pursuit of education, according to her obituary. She later earned her Master’s degree in teaching from the State University of New York and had recently moved to Newington with her family, according to her obituary. Florinda was described as “a woman whose very presence could soothe hearts.”

“Her laughter was contagious, her spirit uplifting, and her love unconditional,” her obituary reads.

She is survived by her husband Jose Difo, her children, grandchildren, and many extended relatives.

A live-stream of the funeral mass and graveside services will be available through the funeral home at the time of services.

