Family Dog Killed, Luxury Cars Stolen In Clifton Home Robberies: Cops

The first incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Scott Terrace. A resident reported hearing their Belgian Malinois outside the home “possibly chasing a person," Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

After searching the neighborhood, the resident returned home to find that their 2023 Porsche Cayenne had been stolen. Police said the suspect or suspects entered the home through a rear door and took the keys to the Porsche from inside.

The family’s dog was later found dead on Route 46 near Broad Street after being struck by a vehicle, Anderson said. The driver remained on scene, cooperated with police, and no summonses were issued.

About 40 minutes later, at 7 a.m., a second resident on Edison Street heard a noise and discovered their rear door open and their 2024 Land Rover Range Rover missing from the driveway, Anderson said. The keys were also stolen from inside the home, Anderson said.

Officers from the Clifton Police Department and detectives from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to both homes.

Police are urging residents to lock doors, keep lights on, and store vehicle keys and fobs in uncommon places inside the home. “Many vehicles cannot be started without a key FOB or electronic chip,” the release said, “which has contributed to a trend in vehicle thieves burglarizing occupied homes to find the keys and FOBs needed to steal the high-end vehicles that they desire.”

Anderson noted that these crimes often target single-family homes with luxury vehicles in the driveway, as thieves assume keys are nearby inside.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Clifton Police Detective Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 973-470-5908.

