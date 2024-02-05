Familiar Face: Serial Porch Pirate Spotted By Lyndhurst Crossing Guard Dives Into Dumpster

Jaquiece Shaddeer Smith, a 35-year-old longtime repeat offender from Garfield, made headlines just last month when he was identified snatching packages there while wearing both a distinctive jacket made of NFL team patches and with bright yellow sneakers.

The Lyndhurst incident was no different.

Smith -- this time cad in a colorful hoodie -- apparently didn't know the crossing guard had seen him snatch deliveries from a nearby home moments before school let out, authorities said.

Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard Jarvis, who was in the area, heard the alert and headed after Smith, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Smith didn't get far.

Detective Michael Giangeruso found the porch pirate trying to hide under trash in a commercial dumpster and took him into custody, Auteri said.

Smith was charged with multiple theft counts after another resident reported a similar theft, the lieutenant said. He was also charged with obstruction and has remained in the Bergen County Jail since the Jan. 24 arrest, records show.

Smith has been arrested numerous times in various towns over the past decade and been quickly released each time, records show. This has been his longest stretch of a dozen stays at the county jail since May 2014.

Last month, police in Garfield charged him with eight different front-porch package theft.

In most of the thefts, they said, the porch pirate drove a grey Honda Accord. Then there was the jacket – black cotton varsity festooned with patches from various National Football League teams – as well as yellow Nikes.

FASHION STATEMENT: Serial Porch Pirate Wore Same Jacket, Yellow Kicks Each Time: Garfield PD

