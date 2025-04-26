Famed Titanic Passenger's Foreboding Letter Before Ship Sank Fetches $400K At Auction

First-class passenger Archibald Gracie wrote to a family friend on April 10, 1912, from Southampton while aboard the White Star Line vessel, according to Newsweek. He wrote that the "fine ship" was impressive, "but I shall await my journey's end before I pass judgment on her.”

That journey ended abruptly five days ago outside of Newfoundland when it struck an iceberg.

Henry Aldridge & Son, a well-known auction house in Wiltshire, England, auctioned off the letter on Saturday, April 26, The Independent reported. The winning bid was 300,000 pounds — about $399,000.

Auctioneers initially estimated the "museum-grade" letter would sell for about $80,000, but a bidding war over the artifact sent the price soaring, according to The New York Post. Gracie’s letter is believed to be the only known note he wrote aboard the Titanic.

Gracie survived the sinking by climbing onto a capsized lifeboat after jumping into the frigid Atlantic Ocean until help arrived, Newsweek reported. Around 1,500 people died in one of the worst naval disasters in history.

The Alabama-born writer documented the ordeal in his book "The Truth About the Titanic."

While Gracie escaped to tell the Titanic's tale, the injuries he received haunted him. He suffered hypothermia from his time in the water, leaving him frail and ill. He died later that year from complications related to diabetes, according to The Independent.

