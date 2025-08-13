First Lady Melania Trump Threatens To Sue Ex-First Son Hunter Biden For $1B Over Epstein Claim

Her legal team says Biden’s allegation — that she was introduced to former President Donald Trump by the late financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — is entirely untrue and damaging.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Melania Trump’s attorney issued a stern demand letter to the 55-year-old Biden and his lawyer, insisting he immediately retract comments linking the her introduction to the president with Epstein.

The letter, first obtained by Fox News, warns that failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump “no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer.”

The controversy began after Biden repeated claims originally made by author Michael Wolff, who suggested on a podcast that both Epstein and Donald Trump were involved with a “model agent” who introduced Melania to the future president.

Melania Trump’s legal team swiftly denounced the story, calling it a baseless rumor designed to draw attention to Biden.

“Given your vast history of trading on the names of others — including your surname — for your personal benefit, it is obvious that you published these false and defamatory statements about Mrs. Trump to draw attention to yourself,” wrote Florida-based attorney Alejandro Brito in the Wednesday, Aug. 6 letter, according to the Fox News report.

Hunter Biden and his legal team have not yet responded publicly to the demand.

