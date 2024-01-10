Falling Tree Misses Officer, Major Roadways Flooded: North Jersey Storm Damage Update

In Bergen County, houses were hit on East Midland Avenue in Paramus and on Sunset Avenue in Englewood. A Mahwah police officer also escaped serious injury when a falling tree struck his cruiser.

Route 17 was closed in both directions at various times in multiple spots, including in Hasbrouck Heights around 9:30 p.m., in East Rutherford just before midnight and in Rochelle Park about an hour later.

A stretch of Route 46 in Lodi also was under water, as were several roads that included a stretch of Franklin Turnpike in the northeast corner of Mahwah.

Not far from there, a swollen Ramapo River forced the evacuation of a number of homes on Lakeshore Drive in Oakland.

Water rescues and serious flooding conditions were also reported in Bergen County from Tuesday evening well into Wednesday morning on:

Teaneck Road in Teaneck;

Columbia Street in New Milford;

Kennedy Drive in Lodi;

North Street in Teterboro;

Starke Road in Carlstadt.

As of 10:30 a.m., the following outages were reported by JCP&L:

More than 4,890 Hunterdon County residents were without power, predominantly in Raritan, Lambertville, Delaware Township, and Union. Restoration times were not immediately available.

In Passaic County, 1,597 JCP&L customers were without power, predominantly in Wayne where 1,200 people were in the dark. Sussex County had 2,033 outages, mainly in Sparta.

Warren County had a combined 600 outages.

Widespread flooding closed and delayed local schools as well.

