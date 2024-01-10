Fair 49°

Falling Tree Misses Officer, Major Roadways Flooded: North Jersey Storm Damage Update

North Jersey residents are feeling the impact of this week's storm with thousands still without power and schools closed or delayed.

Thousands of NJ residents were managing without power and navigating around downed trees and wires Wednesday, Jan. 10.

 Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map/Sparta Police Facebook photo
by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine

In Bergen County, houses were hit on East Midland Avenue in Paramus and on Sunset Avenue in Englewood. A Mahwah police officer also escaped serious injury when a falling tree struck his cruiser.

Route 17 was closed in both directions at various times in multiple spots, including in Hasbrouck Heights around 9:30 p.m., in East Rutherford just before midnight and in Rochelle Park about an hour later.

A stretch of Route 46 in Lodi also was under water, as were several roads that included a stretch of Franklin Turnpike in the northeast corner of Mahwah.

Not far from there, a swollen Ramapo River forced the evacuation of a number of homes on Lakeshore Drive in Oakland.

Water rescues and serious flooding conditions were also reported in Bergen County from Tuesday evening well into Wednesday morning on:

  • Teaneck Road in Teaneck;
  • Columbia Street in New Milford;
  • Kennedy Drive in Lodi;
  • North Street in Teterboro;
  • Starke Road in Carlstadt.

As of 10:30 a.m., the following outages were reported by JCP&L:

More than 4,890 Hunterdon County residents were without power, predominantly in Raritan, Lambertville, Delaware Township, and Union. Restoration times were not immediately available.

In Passaic County, 1,597 JCP&L customers were without power, predominantly in Wayne where 1,200 people were in the dark. Sussex County had 2,033 outages, mainly in Sparta.

Warren County had a combined 600 outages.

Widespread flooding closed and delayed local schools as well.

