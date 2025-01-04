Overcast 31°

Fallen Tree Shuts All Lanes On Route 17, Sends 1 Person To Hospital (Photos)

A fallen tree brought traffic to a halt on Route 17 on Saturday, Jan. 4.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The incident occurred between the Franklin Turnpike and Paramus Road exits in Ridgewood, forcing the temporary closure of all southbound lanes, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving reports.

Ridgewood Police and Ridgewood Fire/EMS responded to the scene, where two vehicles were damaged by tree debris, including a tow truck.

The tow truck’s female passenger sustained eye and facial injuries from flying glass when the tree shattered the vehicle's windshield, authorities said. She was taken to The Valley Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Crews worked quickly to clear the roadway and reopen lanes. The Ridgewood Police Department and Ridgewood Professional Firefighters FMBA Local 47 managed the scene.

Motorists are reminded to use caution during unpredictable weather conditions, which can lead to falling trees and other hazards.

