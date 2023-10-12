Fairview Restaurant Owner In $90,000 Wire Transfer Scam Flees To Brazil, Returned To US

Joanistel Ramos, 59, who owns Brasil and Brazil restaurant on Anderson Avenue, stiffed at least 15 local victims out of $40,000 in wire transfers that were never sent, Fairvew Police Capt. Michael Martic said.

"She basically printed out a bogus generic receipt and put the money in her pocket," the captain said.

Ramos, of Cliffside Park, also defrauded a money transfer company in Newark called Lyons Express out of an additional $50,000, he said.

Ramos fled to Brazil, but criminal complaints were filed and a fugitive warrant was issued for her arrest, Martic said.

Soon after, Fairview police received word from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Ramos was on a plane from Brazil to Orlando, FL, he said.

Orlando police seized her at the airport and took her to the Orange County Jail, the captain said.

Ramos fought extradition and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office obtained a governor's warrant, he said.

She's expected to be returned to Bergen County soon.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for more victims.

ANYONE who might have been ripped off by Ramos or knows someone who was is asked to immediately contact Fairview police: (201) 943-2100.

