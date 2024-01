The officer was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with back pain after his unmarked car collided with an Acura RDX as he pursued one of two suspects across the Maple Avenue bridge over the Passaic River around 11:45 a.m., witnesses said.

He was released a few hours later.

The female SUV driver wasn't injured, witnesses said.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

