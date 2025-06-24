Fair Lawn Has A New Police Chief And He's A Lifelong Borough Resident

Dawicki, a lifelong borough resident, was sworn in this week, taking over for former chief Glen Cauwels, who retired earlier this year.

Dawicki graduated from Fair Lawn High School in 1996 and from Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2000. He joined the department full-time in 2001, after serving in the Fair Lawn Auxiliary Police for three years starting in 1998.

In 2024, Dawicki was selected to attend the 289th Session of the FBI National Academy, a program reserved for the top 1% of police executives worldwide, the department said.

He earned his master's degree in sublic Safety from the University of Virginia in May 2025, and has held roles across patrol, the detective bureau, community policing, and training functions, the release said.

“I’m working to build the next generation of leaders in the Fair Lawn Police Department,” Dawicki said.

He added that he’s excited to bring “21st century police management theory and practices” to the agency, and looks forward to engaging with the community in what he called the “co-production of police services” in the town he calls home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.