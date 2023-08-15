Fair Lawn Driver Hospitalized After Glen Rock Crash

The 38-year-old woman was driving a 2023 Toyota Camry that collided with a 2021 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 43-year-old Glen Rock woman at the intersection of Hillman Avenue and Woodvale Road near Prospect Street shortly before 10 a.m. Aug. 15, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The Camry driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the chief said.

A passenger in the Tahoe reported minor injuries but declined medical aid, he said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police are investigating the cause.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.