Failed Jewelry Store Burglars Lead Northvale Foot Pursuit, Police Say

At approximately 11:37 p.m., Northvale police officers responded to a reported burglary alarm at 269 Livingston St., where they discovered signs of forced entry into a local jewelry store, police said in a news release. Officers immediately began searching the area and observed several suspects fleeing the scene.

One suspect was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit in the parking lot of 271 Livingston St., with assistance from the Norwood and Old Tappan police departments. A second suspect was taken into custody near 262 Livingston St..

As officers continued their investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had gained access to the jewelry store by manipulating an interior wall from another business. Officers recovered a bag containing burglary tools, radio communication devices, and what appeared to be an electronic signal jamming device.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management Drone unit assisted in the search for additional suspects, but no others were located.

The suspects, Robert Courtney, 53, and Frank Susany, 60, both of Youngstown, Ohio, were charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. They were remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

