'Share Your Rage:' Popular NJ Coffee Shop Shutters Citing Eviction

Factory Fuel Co. announced that the business had been evicted from their location at 2 Stangl Road On Friday, Dec. 8, adding that the shop would be permanently closed the following day.

“Feel free to share your rage,” reads the post. “Great job Stangl you did it."

Several regulars shared their heartbreak in the comments:

“I’m crushed,” one commenter wrote. “I feel like I got a punch in the gut. Part of my work routine...The people the place the coffee. My favorite in that order. What can we do. [Let's] get this going again.”

Some even took to the Stangl Factory Farmer’s Market’s Instagram to show their support to Factory Fuel:

“Bring back factory fuel and stop deleting comments you cowards,” reads a comment on a recent post.

The coffee shop’s posts since announcing the closure have been reflective of its experience uplifting Flemington’s local artists:

