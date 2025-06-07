FAA Slashes Newark Flights Through 2025 — Here’s What It Means For You

The Federal Aviation Administration said the cap on arrivals and departures—initially a temporary measure—has now been extended through Dec. 31, 2025. The FAA said this move follows "productive discussions with airlines and the conclusion of a public comment period."

The change, which takes effect immediately, limits arrivals and departures to 28 per hour on weekends during airport construction, from Sept. 1 through the end of 2025. At all other times, the cap will be 34 arrivals and 34 departures per hour through Oct. 25, 2025, the FAA said.

Officials say the new cap is already making a difference.

"The limited arrival rate already paid dividends over the Memorial Day holiday with smooth travel into and out of Newark," the FAA said.

This year has been a rough ride for Newark Airport, with ongoing staffing gaps, unexpected system failures, and construction clogging up operations.

Trouble really took off on April 28, when a fried communications line triggered a massive blackout, halting service and leaving travelers stuck for hours.

The FAA stepped in last month, slashing the airport’s hourly flight volume to just 56 (down from its usual 80-plus) as only two runways remained open amid the construction chaos.

The agency says the goal is to maintain safety while reducing delays, especially those caused by staffing shortages and outdated equipment. Runway construction that had also contributed to delays was finished early, officials said.

In the months ahead, the FAA will continue working with airlines and airport operators to keep Newark running smoothly. That includes several technical upgrades aimed at improving efficiency:

New high-speed telecom lines between New York and Philadelphia control centers

Fiberoptic replacements for old copper connections

Backup systems to maintain service during network switches

A new STARS hub in Philadelphia to reduce system dependency on New York feeds

More air traffic controllers, with 22 fully certified staff and 5 supervisors already working in the region, and another 22 in training

"The U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure that the airport is a safe, efficient, and functional gateway for passengers and air carriers," the FAA said.

The announcement comes as Newark travelers prepare for the busy summer travel season, when delays typically spike.

