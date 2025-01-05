'F— That's Nice Pizza:' Jersey Shore Pizzeria Loved By Foodies Opens New Location

The original Rosie’s Pizzeria, located at 620 Bay Avenue in Point Pleasant, has gained a cult following, with food lovers across the state raving about its pizza. Now, the new location in Middletown is open along Route 35 in Middletown, in the same plaza as ShopRite.

Since opening in 2017, Rosie’s has become best known for its square Sicilian pie. Regulars know to call ahead to secure one of these legendary pizzas.

Food bloggers on Instagram can’t stop singing Rosie’s praises, with Breakfast Ate Tiffany throwing in a quotable quote from her dad: "F— that's nice pizza."

Food bloggers on Instagram have shared glowing reviews of Rosie’s. Hungry Alex Eats declared that Feb. 7, 2024, was the day he discovered the best pizza he’s ever had, calling Rosie’s “my number 1.” He specifically praised the plain pie at their Point Pleasant location.

The Jersey Girl Guide raved about the pizza, describing it as the best she has ever had in her life. She noted how the pizza is light, not too greasy, and incredibly fresh.

Bayshore Beyond added Rosie’s to her summer bucket list, calling it her favorite pizza spot down the shore. She described the dough as flavorful, the sauce as delicious, and the crust as perfectly crunchy.

Rosie’s got a special visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy.

"I don't think I could make this any busier," he said. "From what I've gathered everybody already knows this place is unbelievable."

Rosie's earned a "very legit 8.5" from Portnoy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.