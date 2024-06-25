Extreme Heat, Thunderstorms Return To Northeast: Here's The Timing

Don't get too comfortable, because the heat and the thunderstorms are both expected to return in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service says.

Tuesday, June 25 will be sunny with a high of 92. The evening will hit a low of 71 before the heat returns even hotter on Wednesday, June 26, the NWS said.

"As has been the case with the heat wave in recent days, the biggest spike in temperature and humidity levels will be in the East, rather than the Midwest," AccuWeather says. "Temperatures will peak within a few degrees of 100 from eastern Virginia to Maryland, Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday."

A chance of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday evening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the NWS says. The greatest threat in the storms are damaging, straight-line winds, according to the NWS.

The humidity is expected to disappear Thursday, which will have a high of 85 with showers in the morning. The sun could will likely appear the late-morning and afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.