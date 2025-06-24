Extreme Heat Forces Amtrak To Slow Northeast Trains: What To Know

Amtrak sent out a warning to travelers about the heat-related restrictions on Tuesday, June 24. Many Northeast cities along the East Coast from Massachusetts to Virginia were forecasted to have high temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

The slowdowns come amid the first heat wave of the year in New England and the mid-Atlantic.

"Due to temperature-related speed restrictions from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, customers traveling in the Northeast may experience delays," Amtrak said. "Affected customers will be communicated with directly."

The speed reduction is happening for trains along the Northeast Corridor and into Virginia. That includes cities like Boston; Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut; New York City; Trenton, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Baltimore; Washington, DC; and Richmond, Virginia.

The extreme heat is forecasted to linger throughout the Northeast on Wednesday, June 25. While it'll potentially remain above average for some areas on Thursday, June 26, high temps are expected to decrease into the 70s and 80s in many parts of the region.

Commuters are asked to check Amtrak's website and mobile app for real-time status updates on their trains.

