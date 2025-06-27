'Explode The Place:' Ex-Bar Employee Charged In Bergen County Bomb Threat Hoax, Police Say

Esteban Perez, of Cliffside Park, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of false public alarm after a police investigation linked him to anonymous bomb threats made on Thursday, Feb. 6, Edgewater Police Chief Donald Martin said in a release.

At 1:17 p.m., Edgewater police responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had locked himself inside a local bar and was threatening to blow it up. The caller said he ran from the bar in fear for his life, according to Martin. But when officers arrived, the bar was operating normally, and a search turned up nothing suspicious. No patrons or employees reported anything out of the ordinary.

Then, around 7:15 p.m. the same day, police were called back to the same establishment. This time, an employee said they’d received another anonymous call, claiming someone named “Hasan” wanted to “explode the place” but that the caller didn’t want that to happen, Martin said.

Investigators traced both calls to the same phone number—one registered to Perez, a former employee of the bar, authorities said.

Perez was processed on a complaint warrant and taken to Bergen County Jail, where he awaits a first court appearance, police said.

