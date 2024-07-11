Expectant Mom With Six Flags Great Adventure Love Story Shamika Bodino Dies At 32

Shamika, of Freehold and formerly Toms River and Manchester, earned her master's degree in social work and went on to work as a foster care support clinician at the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, according to her obituary.

She met her husband, Zac, in the summer of 2016 while working at Six Flags Great Adventure, her obituary says. The two fell in love and welcomed their first daughter, Faith. They were expecting the other in December, her obituary says.

"Shamika was a social worker and dedicated her career to caring for children and families who needed a voice," reads a GoFundMe campaign launched for Shamika's family.

"Her kind-heart and compassion will be greatly missed by all. The funds will be used to help the family, especially Zac and Faith during this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The campaign, created by Mercedes Caballero, had raised more than $5,300 as of press time.

The campaign, created by Mercedes Caballero, had raised more than $5,300 as of press time.

