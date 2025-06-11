Expect Frequent Haze, Smoke From Canadian Wildfires This Summer, Forecasters Say

Across the northern United States, residents can expect hazy skies, milky sunsets, and the occasional whiff of campfire as wildfire smoke from Canada drifts south through the summer months, according to AccuWeather.

Forecasters say that smoke impacts will be frequent and widespread, affecting much of the Northeast, the mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Midwest through late August.

While the hazy conditions might seem like a typical summer heat quirk, meteorologists note that this particular summer haze will largely be the result of wildfires burning out of control in central Canada.

According to AccuWeather, the zone of moderate wildfire smoke impact now stretches along the northern tier of the US, including the Great Lakes region and cities like Chicago.

Dry, warm weather has been scarce since midspring in the Northeast, but forecasters say that’s about to change, starting Wednesday, June 11, and lasting through the end of the workweek on Friday, June 13.

"Much of the Northeast should be able to enjoy a two- to three-day stretch with no rain from Wednesday to Friday this week," AccuWeather® Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

But even with more sunshine, the skies won’t necessarily be clear.

On many days, sunlight will appear filtered or dimmed — a result of smoke lingering high in the atmosphere. At times, the haze may drop to lower levels, creating a campfire scent and irritating eyes, noses, and lungs.

That smoke also impacts temperatures. Daytime highs may drop slightly when the sun is blocked, but nighttime temps often stay elevated under a smoke-filled sky.

The haze can also reduce UV exposure, though experts still recommend sunscreen since harmful rays can still penetrate the smoke.

The smoky skies aren’t just a summer nuisance. They’re part of a growing pattern tied to intense wildfire activity north of the border, with ripple effects expected to linger deep into the season.

