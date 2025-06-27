Exclusive: 'This Can't Stand' Husband Demands Justice After NJ Native Wife Killed In Crosswalk

“You can’t take the life of a human being and it’s just OK. Just wipe the blood off your pickup and live on as if nothing ever happened,” said her husband, George Kopena, in an exclusive statement to Daily Voice.

Diane, 71, died on Thursday, May 1, 2025—days after being hit at Columbia Avenue and Richardson Avenue on April 24. On Friday, June 13, the Lansdale police explained that the driver was not speeding or reckless and would not face criminal charges. The driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, improper turning movements, and failure to follow required turning positions.

The police report Diane's husband, George Kopena, obtained did not indicate that the driver did anything to assist at the scene. “Let’s not make a hero out of the guy who killed my wife,” he said. “Matthew Salmon of [...] Lansdale, PA will not be charged for my wife's death. No criminal responsibility at all according to what Lansdale Police have told me in person.”

The release shared with the press by police stated "The driver remained on scene, rendered aid, and called for help".

A Husband "Demands Justice"

“There is open season on pedestrians in Lansdale—or by my wife’s case, it could appear to be the case. This can’t stand. Charges must be filed!”

George is calling on Lansdale’s Chief of Police, Borough Council, and the Mayor to act. He also reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

“If they won’t protect us, maybe we need to elect leaders who will. His actions caused Diane’s death. How can someone take a life and walk away with just three tickets?”

George says the pain has overwhelmed him.

“I didn’t just lose the most important person in my life. I lost my life too. An essential part of me is now gone. I wake up to a void no one can fill, knowing there will be no justice for Diane.”

Still, he says kindness has come from unexpected places.

“I fell on the sidewalk walking our dog, and strangers helped me home and kept checking in. A woman Diane once spoke with now walks our dog and visits. She was a stranger—but because of Diane, she’s a friend. That’s who Diane was. She drew people in.”

But emotional pain has been compounded by financial strain.

“Because this was an auto accident—not an illness—I’ve been told I must repay Medicare for Diane’s medical bills. This man gets three tickets while I go broke on top of losing my wife. What’s next—should I clean the blood off his truck, too?”

‘She Made People Feel Worthwhile’

George describes Diane as “a loving, caring human being” who deeply believed in serving others. She worked as part of the leadership team at their Renew Community Church and helped organize First Saturday Community Dinners at Lansdale Life Church.

“She would take interest in acknowledging people’s pain—whatever their challenge,” George said. “She would ask me to go with her to take some extra food she made for dinner and a case of water to someone she found out was in need.”

At Manna on Main Street, Diane would check in with people she saw regularly. George recalled a moment when a woman stopped him and said:

“I am so grateful for your wife. She acknowledges me and my situation, and that has made me feel worthwhile.”“That was Diane,” George said. “She would try to find a solution to help other human beings and try to have them feel worthwhile.”

But for George, this isn’t just about honoring her memory—it’s about accountability.

“When something you do leads to the death of someone, you just can’t walk away without being held accountable.”

George says his grief is compounded by the helplessness of seeing Diane die and not being able to stop it.

“Yes, Diane Kopena is my wife. I love and miss her each and every day. Yes, I am experiencing unmanageable pain each and every day. But Lansdale—let’s make a statement to our leadership. That not just one person, but as a community, we expect consequences for the driver who killed. This could have been your child, your loved one—my wife, Diane Kopena.”

A Life Of Compassion And Service

Diane was born in Trenton and raised in New Hope, New Jersey. She worked as a special education instructor, served as a foster parent, and later became a valuations specialist at Keystone Asset Management. She was known for her commitment to others, both in and out of church.

In 2015, she and George publicly asked for help to save their home from foreclosure. “This has been the biggest challenge I have faced in my whole life,” she wrote at the time. “We need approximately $3,000 more to have our taxes current… Without [your prayers and good thoughts], I don’t think we would have made it this far.”

A fundraiser was launched by friends. George called their house “not just a house, this is our home.”

Diane’s funeral was held at Lansdale Life Church. She was buried in Titusville, New Jersey. Her family has asked for donations in her memory to be made to Manna on Main Street in Lansdale.

She is survived by George, her brothers Brian and Jeffery Thorpe, and their families.

Daily Voice has reached out to the officials George contact for additional comment on the case and has not heard back at the time of publishing.

