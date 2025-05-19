Exclusive: NJ Man With Disability Shot Execution-Style After SEPTA Ride, Family Says

In an exclusive statement to Daily Voice, Paul’s older brother, Peter Li, confirmed that the 47-year-old victim was neurologically disabled due to severe epileptic seizures, giving new context to the chilling May 17 killing that Montgomery County prosecutors have described as an execution-style robbery.

"He Had The Mind Of A Child"

Paul had the “mind of a child,” Peter wrote, and required constant case management following their mother’s death in 2021. He had lived with Peter and his wife in Phoenixville ever since.

“Paul was functional,” Li said, “but the seizures left him with no reason, situational awareness, most social skills, and short-term memory.”

That diagnosis, Li noted, may explain the shooter’s account of Paul having “spittle between his lips” and publicly checking his wallet — details that became key evidence for investigators building a robbery motive.

“For someone to kill anyone the way he did is terrible enough,” Li continued. “But to see my brother as an easy target makes \[the shooter] a heartless coward.”

Suspect Caught With Glock, Charged With Murder

Jordan Dale Antrim, 32, of Philadelphia, shot Paul four times after following him off SEPTA Route 93 near Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney. Witnesses reported seeing Antrim rifling through Paul’s pants pockets as he lay dying.

Police recovered a Glock 43 9mm handgun from Antrim’s waistband when he was caught minutes later, changing clothes and attempting to flee on foot. Surveillance footage shows Antrim and Paul sitting across from one another on the bus, with Paul visibly handling his wallet before the stop.

Antrim has been charged with First-, Second-, and Third-Degree Murder, Robbery, and weapons offenses. He is being held without bail and is due back in court Thursday, May 29.

“A Kind And Generous Soul”

Paul was born and raised in Montclair, New Jersey, later moving with his mother to Mine Hill and eventually Mays Landing. He held part-time jobs in food service and retail, including recent work at Bloomingdale’s in King of Prussia, Sodexo, and GIANT Food Stores.

His brother remembers him for his love of history, reptiles, rock concerts, and his kindness.

“He was a good cook. He was generous. He didn’t deserve to die, especially the way he did,” Peter said.

GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses

Paul’s health disqualified him from life insurance, Peter added. The family has since launched a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. As of Sunday, May 18, more than $2,400 has been raised toward a $40,000 goal.

“Any donations would be a blessing in this tremendous loss,” the fundraiser reads.

Paul’s service is scheduled for Friday, May 24.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.