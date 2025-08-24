Exclusive: 104-Year-Old Shares Longevity Secrets — ‘Get Up And Get Busy’

The Simpson Meadows resident, born in Delaware and longtime Pennsylvania resident, marked her latest birthday this summer with not one, but four separate celebrations. She was surrounded by family, neighbors, and old friends who gathered to honor her remarkable life.

But Emplit said her favorite birthday remains her 90th. Amosland Elementary in the Ridley School District — where she worked as a librarian until the age of 96 — threw a party that filled the hallways with history. Each grade researched a decade of her life, and the students sang “Sweet Caroline” along with other songs rewritten just for her.

A Century Of Memories

Emplit’s earliest memory dates back almost a century, when she was just six years old. She had scarlet fever and was quarantined away from her family. “I remember how good it felt to be with the rest of the family and being allowed to go outside again,” she recalled through her daughter, Judi Merlino.

It was one of many challenges she’s faced — and overcome — with resilience. Later in life, she stayed busy raising a family, building a home with her husband in Morton, and working in education. Even now, she’s not one to sit still.

Staying Active And Sharp

At the gym, Emplit focuses on balance, weight exercises, and a stationary bike that moves both arms and legs at once. At home, she keeps herself occupied with puzzles, sewing, and reading. She has already sewn more than 3,000 pillowcases — a post-retirement project that she says continues to give her purpose.

Her motto: "Get up and get busy."

Healthy Habits, With Room For Chocolate

Emplit’s longevity isn’t tied to any fad diets. She keeps it simple: chicken, vegetables, and plenty of time outdoors when she was younger, tending to her vegetable garden and famously good tomatoes. She limits red meat, but not sweets entirely. Her favorites? Dark chocolate and butterscotch lollipops — in moderation.

“I don’t like to sit and do nothing,” she often tells her family, crediting her daily routines with her energy.

From Ice Blocks To iPhones

Perhaps most striking to Emplit is the pace of change she has witnessed. As a child, her job was to haul ice blocks from the corner store in a wagon to keep food cold. The invention that still amazes her most today is the refrigerator.

She also played a part in technological progress herself. Alongside her sons, Emplit helped digitize the Amosland Elementary library, creating a system so effective that six other schools in the district adopted it.

A Legacy Of Energy And Purpose

From living through scarlet fever to embracing new technology, Emplit has carried the same lessons for more than a century: stay engaged, eat well, and never stop learning.

“She is the best mother anyone could have,” her daughter Judi said. “I am lucky to be one of her kids.”

