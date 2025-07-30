Ex-wwe Boss Vince McMahon Cited In 3-Car Crash In Connecticut

TMZ broke the news on Tuesday, July 29, that McMahon, 79, crashed his Bentley on the Merritt Parkway in Westport last week.

Reports said McMahon crashed his 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed into the back of a BMW 430, forcing the car into a wooden guardrail. Debris from the guardrail spilled onto the other side of the highway, and a Ford Fusion slammed into it.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Connecticut State Police cited McMahon with reckless driving and following too closely, both misdemeanors, and he was released on $500 bail, reports said. He is expected in court Aug. 26.

