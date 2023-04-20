Ex-UFC Fighter Arrested In $200K Jersey Shore Jewelry Theft

Karl W. Roberson, 32, was arrested last month in connection with a home burglary in which police say two suspects made off with more than $200,000 in exotic jewelry and valuables, according to Howell Township police.

Roberson, a native of Neptune Township is a former kickboxer and mixed martial artist who competed in the Middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Roberson was arrested on March 27 after police pulled him over in a vehicle that was connected to the burglary that took place in Howell Township the day after Christmas, authorities said in a news release.

A search of Roberson's vehicle also turned up a defaced handgun with an extended magazine, crack cocaine and marijuana, police said.

The suspects were also captured on home security video which also went viral on social media, police said.

