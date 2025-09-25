Ex-Presidential Candidate Admits Murdering Parents, Is Arrested Outside NY TV Station: Report

Lorenz Kraus, 53, admitted to killing Franz and Theresa Kraus after reaching out to the city's CBS affiliate Thursday, Sept. 25, according to the outlet. Police arrested him moments later in the station’s parking lot off Balltown road in Schenectady.

The reported confession came hours after Albany Police revealed that human remains believed to be Franz and Theresa Kraus were unearthed in the backyard of their home on Crestwood Court.

Watch video of the arrest below:

Investigators descended on the home Tuesday, Sept. 23, to execute a search warrant amid an ongoing probe into alleged financial crimes, police said.

Excavation crews arrived the following day, and human remains were recovered from the backyard — one on Wednesday, Sept. 24, and a second on Thursday morning.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said Thursday that while investigators are confident the remains belong to Franz and Theresia Kraus, formal identification and forensic testing are still underway. The couple had lived in the home for decades but vanished in 2017.

The search followed a months-long financial probe triggered by the Social Security Administration, which continued to deposit benefit checks despite losing contact with the couple. Kraus, 53, had been interviewed earlier in the week as part of the case.

Neighbors said they had not seen the couple in years and assumed they had moved away.

Background on Son

Lorenz Kraus has drawn attention for past extremist statements. He appeared on the 2020 New Hampshire presidential ballot as a Democrat, declaring that his platform was to dissolve the presidency.

His campaign website used the antisemitic domain name “banjews.com” and vowed to "break the control of the Deep State, British agents, Rhodes scholars, and the Jews," according to a Boston Globe profile.

Formal charges against the younger Kraus had not been announced as of press time.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

