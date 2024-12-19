Ex-Paterson Mayor Avoids Jailtime In Admitting To Violating Public Office Ban

Torres, 66, admitted during a hearing on Thursday, Dec. 19, in Passaic County Superior Court that his 2022 bid to reclaim the mayor’s seat violated the judicial order. The plea, to a fourth-degree criminal contempt charge, followed an investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA)’s Corruption Bureau.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the State will recommend non-custodial probation, with the length and fines to be determined by the court at sentencing.

“After his first conviction, the defendant had fair warning that any future attempt to return to public office or employment would result in a criminal charge. But he tried to run for his old seat anyway,” said Attorney General Platkin. “When state law and the court say a disqualification is forever, they mean it.”

Torres’ previous conviction stemmed from a September 2017 guilty plea to conspiracy to commit official misconduct. He was sentenced to five years in state prison for directing city workers to perform private work for his daughter and nephew while being paid by taxpayers. As part of his plea, he forfeited his mayoral position and was permanently barred from public office in New Jersey.

Despite the ban, Torres announced his 2022 mayoral candidacy in a public speech, solicited nomination signatures, and attempted to submit petitions to the Paterson City Clerk’s Office, challenging Mayor Andre Sayegh. When the clerk rejected the petitions, Torres filed a civil lawsuit seeking to compel their acceptance.

“This conviction demonstrates that no one is above the law,” said Drew Skinner, Executive Director of OPIA. “By holding himself out as a candidate, Torres knowingly disobeyed the 2017 court order.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Adam Gerken under the supervision of OPIA Corruption Bureau leadership. Torres is scheduled for sentencing at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.