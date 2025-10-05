Former Jets QB Mark Sanchez Ran Wind Sprints, Confronted Worker Before Stabbing, Arrest: Report

The incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, near Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery in downtown Indianapolis, where officers found two men injured in the street, one of them Sanchez, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Fox59/CBS4 in Indianapolis, citing sources and the other individual’s account, reported Sanchez was acting erratically before the stabbing over a blocked alley.

The second man, described as a 69-year-old grease truck driver, told police he first used pepper spray to fend Sanchez off and then used a knife in self-defense when that failed, Fox 69/CBS4 said.

Both men suffered significant injuries, and police followed a trail of blood past a pizzeria, the report said.

Fox59/CBS4 also reported Sanchez was uncooperative with responding officers and that investigators decided to arrest him after reviewing area surveillance video and interviewing the other party. It noted Sanchez has not yet provided his account of events.

IMPD said Sanchez, 38, was arrested at an area hospital on preliminary misdemeanor charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, which are all misdemeanors.

He remains hospitalized and has not been booked into jail.

“All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought,” the department said, adding that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision and that an arrest is merely an accusation.

Detectives believe it was an isolated encounter and not a random attack; neither man is a local resident. Sanchez was initially listed in critical condition, said TMZ, which first reported the incident.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to work Sunday’s Colts–Raiders broadcast for FOX Sports, which said he is in stable condition and thanked medical staff.

A Long Beach, California, native, Sanchez starred at USC, was drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009, later played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington, and moved into broadcasting after retiring in 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.

