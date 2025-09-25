Ex-fbi Director James Comey Indicted By Grand Jury On 2 Counts: Reports

Multiple outlets are reporting early Thursday evening, Sept. 25, that federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia have secured a grand jury indictment on two of three counts presented by prosecutors.

They are obstruction of justice and making false statements to Congress. If convicted on both counts, he could face up to five years in prison.

The investigation focuses on Comey’s 2020 Senate Judiciary testimony about the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane probe and whether he authorized anonymous leaks to the press. Prosecutors were racing against a deadline, with the statute of limitations set to expire next Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The push comes amid internal disagreement: ABC News reported that career prosecutors concluded there was no probable cause to charge Comey, according to an internal memo reviewed by the network.

Without mentioning Comey by name, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a post on X at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, “No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

Comey rose quickly in the George W. Bush administration, serving as US attorney for the Southern District of New York (2002–2003) and then deputy attorney general (2003–2005).

He oversaw high‑profile prosecutions (including Martha Stewart’s case), resisted reauthorizing elements of the NSA’s warrantless surveillance program during a 2004 hospital confrontation, and later left DOJ for senior posts at Lockheed Martin, Bridgewater Associates, Columbia Law School, and HSBC’s board.

Appointed FBI director by President Barack Obama in 2013, Comey oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation, publicly rebuking her handling of emails as “extremely careless” while recommending no charges in July 2016.

He then notified Congress of additional emails 11 days before the election, moves later condemned by the Justice Department’s inspector general as serious errors in judgment but not politically biased.

President Donald Trump fired Comey in May 2017, after which Comey’s memos and testimony about his interactions with Trump became part of the Robert Mueller probe.

The inspector general later said he violated FBI policy in handling those memos but DOJ declined to prosecute.

Comey, age 64, is a native of Yonkers, New York.

