Ex-Employees Of Franklin Lakes T-Mobile Store Charged With Theft, Major Investigation Continues

Franklin Lakes police conducted an “extensive and comprehensive” investigation over the past several months before filing theft charges against both Robert Q. Hansford, 28, of Clifton, and Haleem K. Mitchell, 25, of East Orange, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

Mitchell, who’d worked with Hansford at TS Mobility AT&T in Franklin Lakes Towne Square West on Franklin Avenue, also was charged with conspiracy, the captain said on Tuesday, July 18.

Both were released pending court action, he said.

Police had received several fraud and theft complaints tied to the store, which is an authorized AT&T retailer, McCombs said.

One was from a healthcare professional living in town who said that someone there had filed a tax return using his name, date of birth and Social Security number and tied to an address in Plainfield.

That wasn’t all.

The resident said 108 attempts had been made by someone to access his bank accounts, which prompted him to go to the police. Nearly $8,000 worth of trade-in devices brought to the store also have vanished, he added.

The Franklin Lakes Detective Bureau is working closely with TS Mobility as part of an ongoing investigation, McCombs said. He asked that anyone with a complaint or relative information contact the FLPD: (201) 891-3131.

