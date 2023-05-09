Ex-Con Wanted In Edgewater Domestic Assault Caught Outside Cliffside Bar With Gun: Police

Tyrone Lashawn Roy, 30, was already known to police, having been arrested multiple times throughout eastern Bergen County over the past decade, mostly for drug- and traffic-related offenses but also for making terroristic threats, records show.

Officers found him at closing time outside the 690 Park bar and restaurant on Anderson Avenue around 2 a.m. last Friday, May 5, Cliffside Park Police Deputy Chief Vincent Capano said.

Roy resisted, had to be handcuffed and was found carrying a .22-caliber handgun, the deputy chief said.

Police in Edgewater and Cliffside Park charged him with aggravated assault and weapons counts -- including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon -- among other offenses.

Roy remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday.

