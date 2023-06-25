Ex-Con Seized After Breaking Into Teaneck Woman's Apartment, Firing Gun: Chief

Antonio Crespo, 51, of Brooklyn, then called police, met them outside and said he needed to go to a hospital because medication had been stolen from him, Teaneck Police Andrew R. McGurr said.

Officers who'd responded to the Alma Terrace apartment on Wednesday, June 21, quickly sorted out the situation after getting a call from the victim on the way to the hospital, the chief said.

It turns out Crespo had entered her apartment in violation of a temporary restraining order after sending her harassing text messages earlier in the day – another violation, McGurr said.

A computer check also showed that Crespo was wanted on a warrant out of Newark, he said.

Police who went to the apartment found ammunition strewn across the floor, the chief said.

They also found her 9 mm Sig Sauer P320XF, which had been removed from its storage case and had its serial number filed down, he said.

A single round had been fired from the gun through a decorative pillow, with the bullet lodging in the wall, McGurr said.

Crespo was first brought to nearby Holy Name Medical Center, then was booked and taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where he remained in custody this weekend.

Crespo is charged with weapons offenses, including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, along with contempt of court, harassment and defacing a handgun. He also received a summons for unlawfully discharging a firearm.

