Ex-Christie Aide Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges, Officials Say

Kevin Tomafsky, 43, of Washington Township (Gloucester County) pleaded guilty on Monday, July 28, to first-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child before Judge John C. Eastlack Jr., according to county prosecutors.

Tomafsky, who accepted a plea deal, will serve 10 years in state prison, with a minimum of five years before parole eligibility, officials said. He will also be placed on Parole Supervision for Life and must register under Megan’s Law after his release.

Tomafsky was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, after detectives with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s High Tech Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at his Washington Township home, the prosecutor's office said.

“During the search, detectives found devices belonging to Tomafsky that contained images of child sexual abuse and exploitation,” prosecutors said. “Further investigation revealed that the defendant caused some of those images to be made and transmitted to him via the internet.”

Codefendant Anthony D’Alessandro’s charges are still pending.

Tomafsky worked in the governor's office from 2010 to 2012. He previously worked on Republican campaign trails in South Jersey, the NJ Globe reports. He allegedly resigned from a government job in 2023, the outlet said.

Records show that in August 2022, he was charged with conspiracy/agreeing to engage in conduct that constitutes a crime.

The NJ Globe says that Tomafsky also paid to watch a father engage in sex acts with a 6-year-old girl. The image depicting the girl engaging in oral sex with an adult was allegedly sent to Tomafsky via Snapchat, who reported the alleged sex act to authorities.

Sentencing for Tomafsky is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2025.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Kernie Desir. Prosecutor Christine Hoffman also thanked the Washington Township Police Department and Chief Patrick Gurcsik for their help in the investigation.

