Everyone OK In Overnight East Rutherford House Fire

First-floor residents were vacating the two-family home on Rose Street near Paterson Avenue as first responders arrived at 2:35 a.m., Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

A search determined there was no one home upstairs, where the two-alarm kitchen fire originated, he said.

Firefighters had the fire doused in under a half hour. No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Carlstadt, Passaic, Rutherford and Wallington.

A cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

******

NOTE: The responding departments listed in this story were those reported to Daily Voice from responders at the scene. Did we miss any? If so, please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK). THANK YOU!

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.