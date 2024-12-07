'Everybody Wants To Be In It:' Julie Bowen Dishes On 'Happy Gilmore 2' Filming In NJ

In a recent episode of the "Breaking Bread with Tom Papa" podcast, the actress discussed why she returned to reprise her role as Virginia Venit in the sequel to the Adam Sandler classic "Happy Gilmore," which has been filming across New Jersey.

Bowen didn't divulge many plot details but said there are 165 actors appearing in the movie, making it a massive undertaking to film.

Bowen, most recently known for her work on the sitcom "Modern Family," said the cast includes A-list stars, famous musicians, and others you wouldn't normally see on the silver screen.

"Everybody wants to be in it," Papa said.

"Yeah, it seems like it," she said.

She worked on the movie for 12 weeks, but her part is "very small." The movie follows Venit's life from where the first film left off to today, some 30 years later, she told Papa. That required Bowen to fly to New Jersey once a week for three months to shoot in multiple locations.

But despite her outsized amount of air time, it won't reflect in the length of her screen time, the actress promised.

"All my friends are going to be like 'You were gone all of the fall of 2024, and this is it?" she said joking.

Along with Bowen and Sandler, Christopher McDonald, who played Gilmore's as his unforgettable rival Shooter McGavin, has been shooting across New Jersey, with stops in Hackettstown, Kearny, Millburn, Morristown, Verona, and now Hackensack.

Click here to see the portion of the interview where Bowen discusses filming "Happy Gilmore 2."

