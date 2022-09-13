Young Women Sought As Extras For Episode Of 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Filmed In NYC

The popular Amazon Prime show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is seeking young women to play extras in an upcoming episode shooting in New York City.

Actors must be at least 18 years old and will be portraying "upscale society women and uptown girls" in a 1960s Bryn Mawr college reunion scene with Midge Maisel.

Here are the requirements:

Hair: No fashion colors. No wigs. No weaves. No braids. No undercuts. No ombré or unnatural looking highlights. No roots if hair is colored. Hair must be above the shoulders; it cannot touch the shoulders. If hair touches shoulders, it will need to be cut by our hair dept. Short hair is great. Any texture is ok. Gray hair on more mature women is great. No Tattoos for women.

Atmosphere: Actors must be okay working around atmospheric smoke and may not have wool allergies.

Availability: Full day and night availability is needed.

Vaccines: Actors must be up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines including boosters, as per the Return to Work Agreement. Per the CDC, individuals are considered “up to date” on their vaccines if they have received a booster dose at least 5 months after the last dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a booster dose at least 2 months after the first dose of the J&J/Janssen vaccine.

The gig pays $210 for an estimated 11 hours of work. Shooting is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and follows Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel a housewife-turned stand-up comic.

Click here to apply.

