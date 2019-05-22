What Does Tom Hanks Want? New Jersey Bridge In His Name

An asteroid wasn't enough for Tom Hanks.

The legendary Oscar-winner told talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres if he could have anything else named after him, it would be a bridge in New Jersey.

"I'm on the 'Hanks,'" he joked on DeGeneres' "Burning Questions" segment. "It's pretty much backed up."

Hanks appeared on the show to talk about his giant beard, being denied beer at Stagecoach Music Festival and hang out with kid astronomy expert Jerry Morrison III.

Oh -- and, of course -- to promote "Toy Story 4."

Watch the segment above.

