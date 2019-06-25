Union County May Soon Boast The World’s Biggest Hot Dog -- AND Pizza

Two food businesses in Union County are going for Guinness gold right now.

Union Pork Store, an institution in its namesake community for generations, is where a candidate for the top dog is being prepared in time for display Wednesday in New York. It plans to set the record for world’s largest frank -- a record not yet held by anyone, The Takeout reports.

Store owner Leszek “Jabi” Jablonski has prepared a 44.3-lb. beast (with a 31-lb. bun) that will be displayed at Ulysses restaurant in the city’s Financial District. Slices will be handed out for a suggested donation of $10, which will benefit the Headstrong Project, a nonprofit supporting post-9-11 veterans.

Outta Hand Pizza of Westfield also had veterans in mind when the restaurant set its sights on a world record, for both largest square pizza (the Sicilian style, as it’s known to many New Jerseyans) and largest flag pizza. Proceeds from the sale of the many, many pieces of this pie -- prepared to look like a U.S. flag -- benefit a program the provides meals for veterans at the eatery.

“The Flag Pizza is the largest pizza in the nation (quite honestly is slightly larger than my first apt in Manhattan), which makes it #1 in the nation just like our Police Department,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

This pizza is #1 Sicilian pie in the world just like our Armed Forces. This pizza is the most beautiful pizza made in the state of NJ just like our town Westfield.”

