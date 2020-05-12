TODAY: Where And When To Watch NJ National Air Guard Flyover

The New Jersey Air National Guard is conducting a flyover to honor the frontline workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are partnering for the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover on Tuesday, May 12 (May 13 is the inclement weather date).

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing will take off around 11:20 a.m.

The flyover will cover key COVID-19 locations across New Jersey including testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs.

Here's a schedule of where you can see the jets:

Sea Girt: 11:30 a.m.

PNC Arts Center: 11:35 a.m.

Millstone: 11:40 a.m.

NJ Convention Center 11:45 a.m.

Menlo Park: 11:46 a.m.

Kean University 11:48 a.m.

University Hospital 11:48 a.m.

Expo Center 11:49 a.m.

Bergen County College/Paramus – 11:51 a.m.

Vets Haven North 12:01 p.m.

New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs 12:07 p.m.

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital 12:13 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center 12:27

Atlantic City Convention Center 12:32 p.m.

Fly times may vary by 15 minutes.

