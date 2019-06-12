This Is Your Personal Guide To Designated Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Across New Jersey

The 10 New Jersey eateries that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain visited in a 2015 episode of "Parts Unknown" on CNN have become part of a resolution in his memory, thanks to state lawmakers.

This weekend, Bourdain's brother along with state and local officials will conduct ceremonies at seven of the 10 spots to officially designate the food trail in Bourdain's honor (scroll down for schedule).

The 10 designated spots on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail are:

1. Hiram's Roadstand, 1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee, 201-592-9602, Bourdain ate: A cheeseburger and a ripper hotdog, and a beer

1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee, 201-592-9602, Bourdain ate: A cheeseburger and a ripper hotdog, and a beer 2. Donkey's Place, 1223 Haddon Ave., Camden, 800-627-3999, Bourdain ate: A Jersey -- not to be confused with a Philly -- cheesesteak

1223 Haddon Ave., Camden, 800-627-3999, Bourdain ate: A Jersey -- not to be confused with a Philly -- cheesesteak 3. Dock's Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 609-345-0092, Bourdain ate: Oysters and stuffed lobster

2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 609-345-0092, Bourdain ate: Oysters and stuffed lobster 4. Tony & Ruth's Steaks, 837 N 8th St. Camden, 856-964-8193, Bourdain ate: Eggs, meat, rice and soup for breakfast

837 N 8th St. Camden, 856-964-8193, Bourdain ate: Eggs, meat, rice and soup for breakfast 5. James' Salt Water Taffy, 1519 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, (609) 344-1519, Bourdain ate: Atlantic City’s signature treat: salt water taffy

1519 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, (609) 344-1519, Bourdain ate: Atlantic City’s signature treat: salt water taffy 6. The Knife & Fork Inn, 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 609-344-1133, Bourdain ate: Pretzel-crusted swordfish over lump crab meat

3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 609-344-1133, Bourdain ate: Pretzel-crusted swordfish over lump crab meat 7. Tony's Baltimore Grill, 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 609-345-5766

2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 609-345-5766 8. Lucille's Country Cooking, 1496 Route 539, Barnegat, 609-698-4474, Bourdain ate: An unidentified stew, eggs and meat

1496 Route 539, Barnegat, 609-698-4474, Bourdain ate: An unidentified stew, eggs and meat 9. Frank's Deli, 1406 Main St., Asbury Park, 732-775-6682, Bourdain ate: A classic Jersey sandwich, with layers of sliced ham, provolone, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, roasted peppers, oil, and vinegar

1406 Main St., Asbury Park, 732-775-6682, Bourdain ate: A classic Jersey sandwich, with layers of sliced ham, provolone, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, roasted peppers, oil, and vinegar 10. Kubel's, 28 W 7th St. Barnegat Light, 609-494-8592, Bourdain ate: Mountains of clams and beer

CEREMONY SCHEDULE:

June 13: 10:30 a.m., Hiram’s Roadstand; 2 p.m., Frank's Deli; 4 p.m., Lucille's Country Cooking; and 5 p.m., Kubel's.

June 14: 11 a.m., James' Salt Water Taffy; 2 p.m., Donkey's Place.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.