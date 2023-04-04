These Celebs Are Coming To Bergen County Bookstore

Clear Eyes! Full Hearts! Meet Minka Kelly in Bergen County.

The "Friday Night Lights" actress is one of several people holding book signings at Bookends in Ridgewood over the next month.

Kelly will be signing copies of her new memoir "Tell Me Everything" on Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. Kelly's book chronicles her life growing up with a single mother who worked as a stripper and battled addiction, and how she reconnected with her father, a guitarist for Aerosmith.

Mauricio Umansky, featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and star of "Buying Beverly Hills," will be signing copies of "The Dealmaker," on Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. The book chronicles his real estate career, while also offering leadership advice.

Yankees legend Roy White will be signing copies of "From Compton to the Bronx" on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. In the book, the two-time World Series Champion discusses his time playing for the Bronx Bombers as well as becoming one of the top baseball players in Japan.

Singer-songwriter Madison Beer will be signing copies of "The Half of It" on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. The book is a memoir chronicling her life spent in the spotlight after being discovered at 12 years old.

