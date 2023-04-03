Contact Us
'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Coming Northvale Bookstore

Sam Barron
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson Photo Credit: @rainnwilson Instagram

Bergen County, now is your chance to meet Dwight K. Shrute.

Rainn Wilson, who played the oddball character on "The Office" for nine years, is hosting a meet and greet at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Wilson will be discussing his new book "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution." The book will explore the benefits spirituality provides to create solutions in a challenging world, according to a synopsis.

This is Wilson's third book. He co-wrote "SoulPancake: Chew on Life's Big Questions" and wrote a memoir, "The Bassoon King: Art, Idiocy and Other Sordid Tales From The Band Room."  

To purchase tickets to the meet and greet, click here

