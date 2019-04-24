Sopranos Fans, You Can Appear In Prequel 'Many Saints Of Newark'

The producers of the upcoming Sopranos prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark" are looking for male and female extras "of all ages" this week in Newark.

Anyone interested in working as an extra on the film can attend a casting call Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Express Newark, 54 Halsey St., 2nd floor, the city's film and television office announced.

The movie's producers are casting for a scene set in 1967, when Tony Soprano -- the show's main character who was played by the late James Gandolfini -- was in grade school and learning the ropes of organized crime from his father.

The Many Saints of Newark, set for release next year, has cast Gandolfini's son Michael in the role of Tony Soprano. Other cast members include Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal and Leslie Odom Jr.

For more information call 973-449-2200 or 973-558-7027.

