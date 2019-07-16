Remember 'Bagel Boss' Meltdown Guy? He Just Inked Fighting Deal In Atlantic City

A man whose bagel shop meltdown went viral will be getting in the ring to fight other internet celebrities.

Chris Morgan of Long Island will have his first fight on Sept. 7 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, TMZ reports.

No word yet on the 5-foot-fighter's opponent but it could be someone like Antoine Dodson, the "hide yo kids hide yo wife" guy, the outlet said.

Morgan was pummeled by a man nearly twice his size last week in a New York bagel shop last week after he lashed out at a female customer, yelling about how women on dating sites respond to his height.

