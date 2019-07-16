Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Remember 'Bagel Boss' Meltdown Guy? He Just Inked Fighting Deal In Atlantic City

Cecilia Levine
Chris Morgan is fighting back.
Chris Morgan is fighting back. Photo Credit: Screengrab/Chris Morgan Facebook

A man whose bagel shop meltdown went viral will be getting in the ring to fight other internet celebrities.

Chris Morgan of Long Island will have his first fight on Sept. 7 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, TMZ reports.

No word yet on the 5-foot-fighter's opponent but it could be someone like Antoine Dodson, the "hide yo kids hide yo wife" guy, the outlet said.

Morgan was pummeled by a man nearly twice his size last week in a New York bagel shop last week after he lashed out at a female customer, yelling about how women on dating sites respond to his height.

