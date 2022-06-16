R-Rated Circus Pitches Big Tent In Atlantic City

The Super American Circus and its adult-themed rendition, Cirque Risque, have opened for the summer in Atlantic City.

Located next to Showboat, the Super American circus is 90 minutes of "super power packed fun for the entire family," its social media description says. Features include The Dominguez family with the Moto Madness, world famous Hosts Bing Bang Boom Circus and death-defying aerialist high above the center ring.

After hours, the R-rated show boasts scantily-clad silk performers, contortionists, and more, as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

The show is produced by a man named Tuffy Nicholas, whose father was Coun Nicholas — the world-renowned Ringmaster who performed in the Ringling Brothers Circus for nearly 20 years and was inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame in 2016, its website says.

Moscow State Circus, Modern American Circus, International All-Star Circus are just a few of Tuffy's productions.

​The circus runs Thursday through Sunday until September 5 with the family-friendly show starting at 4:30 p.m. and the adult version at 8 p.m. On the weekends another family-friendly show begins at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Super American Circus range from $15 to $65. A free children’s ticket can be downloaded from the circus website. The free ticket must be used with a paid adult ticket.

