Psychic Medium Featured In 'New York Times' Connects With Spirits In Saddle Brook

A psychic medium recently written up in a New York Times article will be holding a Saddle Brook event in May.

MaryAnn DiMarco, 48, has been connecting with spirits since she was five years old. She says she has learned that everyone has a team of divine advisers to help us journey through life.

The New York Times article highlights how DiMarco helped Joshua Agan, a 33-year-old salon owner chasing a spiritual component after having contemplated suicide and weighed nearly 400 pounds.

Agan told The Times DiMarco helped him “step into my power and calmly let go of my existing experience... And trust my spiritual side to lead me in the right direction. It doesn't come with total assurance, right?”

TICKETS for Messages from Spirit: Thursday, May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saddle Brook Marriott, 138 New Pehle Ave., Saddle Brook.

