Popular Children's Music Producer KIDZ BOP Filming In Downtown Cranford

KIDZ BOP, the popular recording company that produces child-friendly versions of contemporary songs, is filming a production at a business in Cranford, the community's downtown alliance said Thursday.

The filming is happening at Vanilla Bean Creamery, 22 N. Ave West.

It was not immediately known what was being filmed at the shop, but Kidz Biop has produced several music videos starring children singing the age-appropriate versions of pop tunes, including High Hopes by Panic! at the Disco and Girls Like You by Maroon 5. Cranford has also recently been used as a filming location for the upcoming HBO miniseries The Plot Against America.

