'Plot Against America,' 'Sopranos' Prequel Both Filming In N.J. This Week

Scenes for two productions set in New Jersey and based on works by famous New Jersey natives are being shot this week in -- where else? -- New Jersey.

Material for "The Plot Against America," an HBO miniseries based on Philip Roth's 2004 novel, is being filmed Monday in Union, according to letters sent to residents asking for permission to relocate vehicles. Residents and families with children who attend St. Michael's School on Kelly Street said the school will be closed Monday to accommodate filming.

Also this week, in Newark, Sopranos prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark" will be shooting on Bradford and Halsey streets. The streets will be closed to traffic for "film production" on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and from Wednesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m., Newark police said.

The police department did not identify the production by name in its alert but officials previously said the production would be coming to Newark for filming this week.

"The Plot Against America," by Roth, the late novelist who grew up in Newark's Weequahic section and set a number of his books in the city, is an alternate history in which famed pilot Charles Lindbergh is elected president of the United States in 1940 and signs non-aggression pacts with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

"The Many Saints of Newark" is set in 1960s Newark and depicts a young Tony Soprano long before he takes control of the organized crime family that bears his name. The film is being produced by Sopranos creator David Chase, who grew up in Clifton and North Caldwell.

Each production has previously shot scenes throughout the area, including in Jersey City, Clifton, Yonkers and Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as Newark.

