Pitbull, Akon Performing At Jersey City’s 4th Of July Fest

Jersey City’s sixth-annual Fourth of July Festival will feature musical performances by Pitbull and Jersey City and Newark native Akon, the city announced Monday.

The festivities kick off at noon at the Exchange Place Plaza and end at 10. Fireworks will be launched from barges in the Hudson River, with the New York skyline as backdrop.

“We set the bar high last year bringing in Snoop Dogg as our headline performance, and we expect to impress, yet again, with this year’s entertainment lineup,” said Mayor Steve Fulop. "The headline performance and fireworks conclude a day of fun for thousands of families and visitors who come from all over the tri-state area. As we show off all that Jersey City has to offer this Independence Day, I am confident this will continue to be one of the best celebrations in the nation.”

The daylong festival features designated zones for activities, including a carnival along Hudson Street, the “Love Beer Festival” on Columbus, and the concert stage at Exchange Place. Fun activities and additional food trucks and drinks will also be available on Montgomery Street.

More than 150,000 people attended the city’s fireworks last year.

Attendees are encouraged to leave their cars at home as parking is limited. Public parking will be available at the three Newport Mall garages for $15 after 5 p.m.

Following are other options for getting to the area:

By Light Rail and PATH: Guests are encouraged to utilize public transportation to get to and from the festival. The nearest PATH train station stop is located right in Exchange Place, for easy access to New York City, Newark, and beyond. NJ Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) will be running north only from the Harborside stop on Hudson Street, and south only from the Essex Street stop on Hudson and Essex in Paulus Hook. For both options, customers are strongly encouraged to buy roundtrip tickets from ticket vending machines in advance of the fireworks event. Guests utilizing the PATH or Light Rail, should check for holiday schedules and alerts here: http://www.panynj.gov/path/

By Bicycle: This year, BikeJC is pleased to provide free bike valet service for all attendees who arrive on two wheels from noon to 10 p.m. in front of the post office on Washington Street. Residents without bikes may also rent through Citi Bike, which has several stations location in the festival area, including at Harborside, at the end of Sussex Street, and on Washington and Grand. Please note that the Citi Bike station location at Exchange Place will not be operating on July 4th.

·

By Bus: NJ Transit buses stop at locations throughout Jersey City and the surrounding region, including major transportation hubs like Newark’s Penn Station, Hoboken, Secaucus and New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal. For more information, please visit http://www.njtransit.com/sf/sf_servlet.srv?hdnPageAction=BusTo.

Any bags or backpacks brought into the festival area are subject to search by law enforcement authorities. Attendees are encouraged to pack belongings in clear bags that show contents. Coolers will not be allowed in the festival area. For a full list of what can be carried into the festival and what is banned, please visit www.50starfireshow.com.

