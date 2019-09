Stew Leonard's is opening its first New Jersey location this week in Paramus.

But first, Martha Stewart need to give her blessing.

The Nutley native and lifestyle guru, 78, will have a live cow named after her at the new store Monday evening alongside local and store officials.

The event is VIP only but a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public will be held Friday morning at 8 a.m.

The store opens on Wednesday.

